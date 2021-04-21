Zacks: Analysts Expect Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $130.84 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) will post $130.84 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $128.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $132.83 million. Spirit Realty Capital reported sales of $121.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full-year sales of $548.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $518.51 million to $561.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $603.17 million, with estimates ranging from $524.63 million to $633.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $128.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SRC. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,045,000 after buying an additional 89,560 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter worth about $498,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 1,252.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 39.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1,080.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 91,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 83,429 shares during the period. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SRC traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.18. 582,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.03 and its 200-day moving average is $39.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -577.18 and a beta of 1.17. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $23.88 and a 1 year high of $46.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.85%.

Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

