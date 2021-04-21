Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) to Announce $0.02 EPS

Analysts predict that DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) will post $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DMC Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. DMC Global posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 94.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DMC Global.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $57.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.30 million. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BOOM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

BOOM traded up $1.10 on Friday, hitting $52.86. 777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,134. The firm has a market cap of $834.82 million, a PE ratio of -132.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33. DMC Global has a twelve month low of $21.94 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other news, insider Antoine Nobili sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total value of $209,612.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $597,455. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Aldous sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,107,577. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOM. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 74.7% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 400.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 90,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 72,270 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of DMC Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 221.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DMC Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

