Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) to report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.66). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 599.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 59,762 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 445,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 11,973 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,503,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after buying an additional 9,063 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 6,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELOX opened at $2.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $6.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $95.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.57.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

