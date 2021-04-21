Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) to Post $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) will announce $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.10. Lumber Liquidators posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lumber Liquidators.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

LL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Lumber Liquidators presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Shares of LL opened at $24.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.60 and its 200 day moving average is $27.84. Lumber Liquidators has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.36 million, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the first quarter valued at $111,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumber Liquidators (LL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL)

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit