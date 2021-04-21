Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) to Post $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) will announce $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.10. Lumber Liquidators posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lumber Liquidators.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

LL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Lumber Liquidators presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Shares of LL opened at $24.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.60 and its 200 day moving average is $27.84. Lumber Liquidators has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.36 million, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the first quarter valued at $111,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

