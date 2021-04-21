Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) to Post $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) will announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Twitter’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.20. Twitter reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Twitter will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $1.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Twitter.

Get Twitter alerts:

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TWTR shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.88.

TWTR stock opened at $65.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. Twitter has a 52-week low of $25.06 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $327,988.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $1,174,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,833 shares of company stock worth $4,899,126 over the last ninety days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twitter (TWTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.