Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) to Announce $0.63 EPS

Brokerages expect Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) to post earnings per share of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.56. Werner Enterprises posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $620.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.80 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Werner Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.16.

Werner Enterprises stock traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.12. 821,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,123. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.56. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $48.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.74%.

In other Werner Enterprises news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of Werner Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $288,880.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 383.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 4,971.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

