Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.81 Billion

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) will report $1.81 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.90 billion and the lowest is $1.77 billion. Ally Financial posted sales of $1.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full year sales of $7.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.15 billion to $7.54 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.24 billion to $7.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share.

ALLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.90.

In other news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $1,296,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,408.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $138,207.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,256,768.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,543 shares of company stock worth $2,496,725 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALLY traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,916,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,442,551. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.61. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $49.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ally Financial (ALLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY)

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit