Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.81 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) will report $1.81 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.90 billion and the lowest is $1.77 billion. Ally Financial posted sales of $1.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full year sales of $7.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.15 billion to $7.54 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.24 billion to $7.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share.

ALLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.90.

In other news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $1,296,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,408.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $138,207.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,256,768.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,543 shares of company stock worth $2,496,725 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALLY traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,916,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,442,551. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.61. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $49.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

