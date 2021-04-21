Zacks: Brokerages Expect Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) to Announce $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) to report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Boston Private Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.19. Boston Private Financial reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,800%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Boston Private Financial.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $86.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.62 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 11.43%.

BPFH has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Boston Private Financial stock traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $14.03. 1,084,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,293,077. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.49. Boston Private Financial has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $15.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Boston Private Financial’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Private Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $341,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Boston Private Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $7,354,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Private Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Boston Private Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $3,204,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 222.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 489,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

