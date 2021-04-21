Zacks: Brokerages Expect Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.88 Million

Equities research analysts expect Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) to post sales of $55.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.80 million. Earthstone Energy posted sales of $45.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full-year sales of $243.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $230.10 million to $260.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $284.25 million, with estimates ranging from $256.50 million to $312.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Earthstone Energy.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $36.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.55.

In other news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $203,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,599.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 62.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESTE. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 20.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,934 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 33,929 shares in the last quarter. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ESTE traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $6.85. 141,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day moving average is $5.38. Earthstone Energy has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $9.43. The company has a market capitalization of $534.92 million, a PE ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 2.90.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Earthstone Energy (ESTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.