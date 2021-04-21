Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) will report ($0.37) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.41). Eledon Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($8.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($1.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.61) to ($1.86). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eledon Pharmaceuticals.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ELDN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELDN traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $10.67. 438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,889. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $27.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.51. The company has a market capitalization of $152.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.92.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

