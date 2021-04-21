Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.18 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) will announce sales of $12.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sysco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.56 billion and the highest is $12.60 billion. Sysco posted sales of $13.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sysco will report full year sales of $50.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $49.42 billion to $51.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $59.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $59.03 billion to $61.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sysco.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.56.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $80.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.86. The company has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,147.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Sysco has a 1 year low of $44.17 and a 1 year high of $83.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYY. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 1.5% in the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 68,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

