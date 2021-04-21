Zacks: Brokerages Expect Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.74 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) to report sales of $2.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Textron’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.63 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.89 billion. Textron posted sales of $2.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Textron will report full-year sales of $12.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.35 billion to $12.67 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $13.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.15 billion to $14.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TXT shares. Barclays raised shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.27.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $170,775.00. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Textron during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Textron during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Textron during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Textron during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Textron during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TXT stock traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $59.20. 1,155,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.33. Textron has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $60.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.14%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

