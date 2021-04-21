Zacks: Brokerages Expect Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Brokerages expect Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Umpqua’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.49. Umpqua reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 446.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Umpqua.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.20. Umpqua had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $358.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

UMPQ traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,189. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Umpqua has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $19.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 52.50%.

In other news, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $84,467.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,233,267.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $192,439.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,947.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,149 shares of company stock worth $314,154 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMPQ. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Umpqua in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Umpqua by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Umpqua in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Umpqua in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Umpqua by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Umpqua (UMPQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.