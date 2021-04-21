Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) to Hold

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anixa Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops diagnostics and therapeutics to detect cancer. Anixa Biosciences Inc., formerly known as ITUS Corporation, is based in San Jose, United States. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ANIX. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 15th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

ANIX opened at $4.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $131.07 million, a P/E ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.58. Anixa Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $8.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average is $3.84.

In other news, Director Arnold M. Baskies bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.80 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,880. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $129,550 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANIX. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 12,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus.

