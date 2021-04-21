Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) to Hold

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CMC Materials Inc. is a supplier of consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers and pipeline companies. CMC Materials Inc., formerly known as Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, is based in Aurora, IL. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on CCMP. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMC Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.11.

Shares of CCMP traded up $7.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $187.51. The company had a trading volume of 112,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,813. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.02 and a 200-day moving average of $160.77. CMC Materials has a 12 month low of $107.31 and a 12 month high of $198.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $287.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.34 million. CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CMC Materials will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $656,450.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,861,451.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total transaction of $6,257,460.00. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCMP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in CMC Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in CMC Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CMC Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CMC Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

