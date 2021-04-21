Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) to Strong Sell

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Patria Investments Limited is a private markets investment firms principally in Latin America. It offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PAX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Patria Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

PAX stock opened at $15.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.19. Patria Investments has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $23.28.

Patria Investments Company Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. It offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

