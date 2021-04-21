Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) to Hold

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tata Motors is India’s leading automotive manufacturer. “

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

TTM opened at $19.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.79. Tata Motors has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.23. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 50.79% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tata Motors will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Tata Motors by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Tata Motors by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Tata Motors by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 57,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

