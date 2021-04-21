Zacks Investment Research Lowers Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) to Sell

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $242.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.04% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Valmont for the first quarter have been stable over the past month. The company is enhancing its productivity and overall cost structure through restructuring actions. The Engineered Support Structures unit is witnessing solid sales volume growth in North American transportation market and wireless communications market. Valmont is also seeing growth in lighting and traffic products in North America. Also, it is focused on pursuing acquisitions and expand capacities to boost growth. Valmont also has a strong liquidity position. However, the company is facing certain volume-related headwinds in the Coatings business. Challenges in the Access Systems business is another concern for the company. Also, higher raw material costs are likely to hurt margins in the Utility Support segment.”

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Valmont Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.33.

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $230.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $239.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.85. Valmont Industries has a fifty-two week low of $98.00 and a fifty-two week high of $251.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.16.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $798.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.98 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Valmont Industries will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.30, for a total value of $5,782,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 288,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,665,517.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP R Andrew Massey sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $429,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,562 shares of company stock valued at $13,914,674 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VMI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $53,345,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 288.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,832,000 after buying an additional 236,993 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $17,845,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $13,872,000. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 448.7% in the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 87,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,353,000 after buying an additional 71,770 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

