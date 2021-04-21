Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. is involved in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant locations. Four Corners is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $28.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $30.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.84.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.45% and a return on equity of 10.54%. On average, research analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCPT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,280,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $25,944,000. B&I Capital AG bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $12,717,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $11,182,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 495,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,761,000 after buying an additional 249,416 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

