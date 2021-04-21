Zacks Investment Research Upgrades GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) to Buy

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.17% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “GCM Grosvenor is an alternative asset management solutions provider with assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit and absolute return investment strategies. It operates principally in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. GCM Grosvenor, formerly known as CF Finance Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Chicago. “

GCMG opened at $11.59 on Monday. GCM Grosvenor has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $15.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.54.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $155.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.23 million. Research analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,833,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,960,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter valued at $13,320,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter valued at $12,925,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter valued at $12,528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.26% of the company’s stock.

About GCM Grosvenor

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

