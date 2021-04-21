Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) to “Buy”

Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.15% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Indonesia Energy Corporation is an energy company. It is engaged in the oil and gas business primarily in Indonesia. Indonesia Energy Corporation is based in Jakarta, Indonesia. “

Separately, Noble Financial upgraded Indonesia Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

NYSE INDO traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,837. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.79. Indonesia Energy has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $11.87.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 km2 with net crude oil proved reserves of 1.98 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 km2 located onshore in West Java.

