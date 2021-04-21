Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) to Hold

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC. is a bio-therapeutics company dedicated to the commercialization of non-personalized (allogeneic) cell therapy products for the treatment of several severe degenerative, ischemic and autoimmune disorders. The Company is developing a pipeline of products, stored ready-to-use, that are derived from the human placenta, a non-controversial source, and not from embryonic stem cells. “

NASDAQ:PSTI opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.56. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $13.29.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.22). Research analysts anticipate that Pluristem Therapeutics will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 61,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 11,641 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 389.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 113,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 11,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies.

