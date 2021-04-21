Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) to Buy

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $62.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of REXR stock opened at $56.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 97.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Rexford Industrial Realty has a twelve month low of $35.68 and a twelve month high of $56.56.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $88.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.19 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 3.14%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JLP Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 242,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,899,000 after acquiring an additional 54,100 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,390,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,073,000 after acquiring an additional 101,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 237,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,680,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 16,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

