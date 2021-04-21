Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sterling is a leading heavy civil construction company that specializes in the building and reconstruction of transportation and water infrastructure projects in the U.S. The company’s transportation infrastructure projects include highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports and light rail. Its water infrastructure projects include water, wastewater and storm drainage systems. “

Shares of NASDAQ STRL opened at $20.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $577.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.43. Sterling Construction has a 1 year low of $6.72 and a 1 year high of $24.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.67 and a 200 day moving average of $19.31.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $347.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.30 million. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 4.12%. Research analysts expect that Sterling Construction will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Construction in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Sterling Construction by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in Sterling Construction by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 27,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Sterling Construction by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Construction during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

