ZINC Price Tops $0.0263 on Major Exchanges (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. ZINC has a total market cap of $146,747.03 and approximately $4,888.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZINC has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. One ZINC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0263 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.65 or 0.00068398 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00020957 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.00 or 0.00094455 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.38 or 0.00683703 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00049057 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,026.37 or 0.07313936 BTC.

ZINC Profile

ZINC is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZINC’s official website is zinc.work

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ZINC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

