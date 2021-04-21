ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Stock Price Down 3%

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)’s stock price traded down 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.12 and last traded at $29.27. 44,765 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,865,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.18.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.82. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.23). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 24.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 394.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,988,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,095 shares in the last quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter valued at $3,353,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,808,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,738,000 after buying an additional 723,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 74,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile (NYSE:ZTO)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

