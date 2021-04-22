-$0.11 EPS Expected for Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) will report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Points International’s earnings. Points International reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 237.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Points International will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Points International.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Points International had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $56.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.85 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PCOM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Points International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Points International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Points International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of PCOM stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,692. Points International has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $16.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $229.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.24 and a beta of 1.71.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Points International stock. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 26,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000. Diametric Capital LP owned about 0.20% of Points International as of its most recent SEC filing. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

