-$0.11 EPS Expected for Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) will report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Points International’s earnings. Points International reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 237.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.
On average, analysts expect that Points International will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Points International.
Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Points International had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $56.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.85 million.
Shares of PCOM stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,692. Points International has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $16.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $229.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.24 and a beta of 1.71.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Points International stock. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 26,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000. Diametric Capital LP owned about 0.20% of Points International as of its most recent SEC filing. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Points International Company Profile
Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.
