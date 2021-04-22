$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2021

Analysts expect Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) to report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.20. Enerpac Tool Group posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 383.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Enerpac Tool Group.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $120.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.98 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EPAC. Gabelli lowered Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Enerpac Tool Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. G.Research cut Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 75,284 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 108,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAC stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 444.91 and a beta of 1.40. Enerpac Tool Group has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $28.05.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

