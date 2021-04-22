-$0.50 EPS Expected for Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) to post ($0.50) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bio-Path’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the lowest is ($0.54). Bio-Path posted earnings of ($0.90) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bio-Path will report full year earnings of ($1.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.92). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.97) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bio-Path.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.21.

BPTH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bio-Path stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Bio-Path as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BPTH opened at $5.91 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.99. The company has a market cap of $41.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.02. Bio-Path has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $24.34.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

