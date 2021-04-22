-$0.64 EPS Expected for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) will report ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.90) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.49). Inspire Medical Systems reported earnings per share of ($0.67) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full year earnings of ($2.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.72) to ($1.39). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($0.03). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 61.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. The business had revenue of $46.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.50.

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $229.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $211.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.71. The company has a quick ratio of 14.18, a current ratio of 14.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $252.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.92 and a beta of 1.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

