$0.85 EPS Expected for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Southern Copper’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.79. Southern Copper posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 203.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Southern Copper will report full-year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $4.41. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Southern Copper.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Southern Copper had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays began coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.19.

NYSE:SCCO traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.10. 34,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,802. The firm has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.72. Southern Copper has a 52 week low of $29.36 and a 52 week high of $83.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

In related news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $146,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,500,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,020,807.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 264,821 shares of company stock worth $20,402,507 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at $3,912,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,998,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,361,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 142,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 21,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 31,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

