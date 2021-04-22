$0.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.91. Lakeland Financial posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $56.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.25 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 33.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In related news, SVP James Rickard Donovan sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $49,872.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,856.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 50,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $2,984,968.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,582. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,418 shares of company stock valued at $5,735,529. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LKFN traded down $1.07 on Thursday, reaching $67.13. The company had a trading volume of 85,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,057. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.93. Lakeland Financial has a fifty-two week low of $34.24 and a fifty-two week high of $77.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 25th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.24%.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

