$0.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.88 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Masimo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the highest is $0.93. Masimo reported earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masimo will report full-year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $295.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.83.

Shares of MASI stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $245.36. 242,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,096. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $232.71 and a 200 day moving average of $250.10. Masimo has a 52-week low of $199.00 and a 52-week high of $284.86. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 63.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87.

In related news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $498,793.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Masimo by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Masimo by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Masimo by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Masimo by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Masimo by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

