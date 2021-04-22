$0.91 EPS Expected for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) will announce $0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for United States Steel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. United States Steel posted earnings of ($0.73) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 224.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Steel will report full-year earnings of $5.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $6.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for United States Steel.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on X. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet raised shares of United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

United States Steel stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.34. The company had a trading volume of 580,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,285,607. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $27.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other United States Steel news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 9,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $210,404.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 124,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,856,531. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson purchased 1,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $25,058.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,211.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,430 shares of company stock worth $2,109,816. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in United States Steel by 287.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United States Steel (X)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.