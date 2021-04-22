$0.91 EPS Expected for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) will announce $0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for United States Steel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. United States Steel posted earnings of ($0.73) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 224.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Steel will report full-year earnings of $5.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $6.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for United States Steel.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on X. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet raised shares of United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

United States Steel stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.34. The company had a trading volume of 580,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,285,607. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $27.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other United States Steel news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 9,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $210,404.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 124,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,856,531. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson purchased 1,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $25,058.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,211.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,430 shares of company stock worth $2,109,816. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in United States Steel by 287.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United States Steel (X)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for United States Steel (NYSE:X)

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit