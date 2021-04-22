0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Price Reaches $0.86 on Major Exchanges

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 22nd. 0xBitcoin has a total market cap of $4.91 million and $598,877.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xBitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00001603 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded down 23.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 0xBitcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00072890 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00020547 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $390.39 or 0.00731021 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.00 or 0.00095501 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,350.62 or 0.08146725 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00050203 BTC.

About 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin (CRYPTO:0xBTC) is a coin. It was first traded on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 coins and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 coins. The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org . 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0xBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.