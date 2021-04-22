$1.97 EPS Expected for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.97 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Citigroup’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the highest is $2.37. Citigroup reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 294%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full-year earnings of $9.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $9.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $9.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on C shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Edward Jones cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 1.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 7.0% in the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,239,023. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $38.76 and a 12-month high of $76.13. The company has a market capitalization of $145.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

