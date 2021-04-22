107,100 Shares in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Acquired by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 107,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,834,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BCE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in BCE by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,617,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,256,000 after buying an additional 2,700,000 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in BCE by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,098,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,232,000 after buying an additional 2,097,987 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in BCE by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,611,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,970,000 after buying an additional 1,990,772 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BCE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,322,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in BCE by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,623,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.94.

NYSE:BCE opened at $46.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.73 and a 12 month high of $46.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.71.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.6816 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. BCE’s payout ratio is 99.24%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

