107,100 Shares in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Acquired by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2021

Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 107,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,834,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BCE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in BCE by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,617,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,256,000 after buying an additional 2,700,000 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in BCE by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,098,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,232,000 after buying an additional 2,097,987 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in BCE by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,611,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,970,000 after buying an additional 1,990,772 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BCE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,322,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in BCE by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,623,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.94.

NYSE:BCE opened at $46.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.73 and a 12 month high of $46.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.71.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.6816 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. BCE’s payout ratio is 99.24%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for BCE (NYSE:BCE)

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit