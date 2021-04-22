118,029 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Purchased by Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 118,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,360,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 7.5% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $153.20. 69,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,767. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $107.08 and a 12-month high of $153.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.19.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.