12,199 Shares in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Purchased by Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 34,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Separately, Stephens increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.59. The company had a trading volume of 18,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,839. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.28 and a 1-year high of $79.69. The firm has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.71.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,918. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.