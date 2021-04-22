$13.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) will report $13.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pfizer’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.19 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $14.25 billion. Pfizer reported sales of $12.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full-year sales of $61.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $56.55 billion to $67.97 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $50.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $45.89 billion to $57.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pfizer.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.64. The company had a trading volume of 33,319,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,257,979. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $215.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 7.5% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 57,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 32.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 43,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 10,633 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $291,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 49.6% in the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 21,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pfizer (PFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.