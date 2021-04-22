$13.92 Million in Sales Expected for Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) will announce sales of $13.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.38 million to $15.46 million. Edap Tms posted sales of $8.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 67.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full year sales of $63.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.84 million to $65.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $80.49 million, with estimates ranging from $76.11 million to $84.86 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Edap Tms.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Edap Tms had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.54%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EDAP shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Edap Tms from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edap Tms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

EDAP traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $8.48. 942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,597. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.55. Edap Tms has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $10.68. The company has a market cap of $247.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.17 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd grew its holdings in Edap Tms by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 194,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 16,825 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Edap Tms during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Edap Tms during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $523,000.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.

