$131.80 Million in Sales Expected for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) This Quarter

Analysts expect STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) to post $131.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $132.50 million and the lowest is $131.35 million. STAG Industrial posted sales of $118.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full year sales of $548.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $547.64 million to $550.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $617.67 million, with estimates ranging from $615.24 million to $621.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.78.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 88.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 38,645 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 668,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,390,000 after purchasing an additional 353,820 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the third quarter worth $1,716,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STAG stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $36.27. 971,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,656. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. STAG Industrial has a 12-month low of $22.18 and a 12-month high of $36.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.92.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 78.80%.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

