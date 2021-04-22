$136.57 Million in Sales Expected for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) will post sales of $136.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $139.70 million and the lowest is $133.00 million. Hope Bancorp reported sales of $132.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full year sales of $554.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $544.30 million to $561.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $561.53 million, with estimates ranging from $553.50 million to $576.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $132.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

NASDAQ:HOPE traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.92. 465,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,972. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.73. Hope Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 50,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $334,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $17,451,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 185,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 25,128 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

