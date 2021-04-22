1,375 Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Acquired by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.56.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $180.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.52. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $92.63 and a fifty-two week high of $185.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

