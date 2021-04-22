1,458 Shares in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Purchased by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 5,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at about $896,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 8,220 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IFF shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.90.

IFF stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $142.52. The stock had a trading volume of 5,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,096,620. The firm has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.39. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.54 and a 52-week high of $144.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

