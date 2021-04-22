150,000 Shares in Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Bought by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Alexco Resource as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new position in Alexco Resource during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Alexco Resource during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alexco Resource during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Alexco Resource during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Alexco Resource by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexco Resource alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on AXU shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexco Resource in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Alexco Resource in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of AXU opened at $2.80 on Thursday. Alexco Resource Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The company has a market cap of $397.87 million, a P/E ratio of -21.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.65.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Alexco Resource had a negative net margin of 257.11% and a negative return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.62 million.

About Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.