$156.04 Million in Sales Expected for BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) will post sales of $156.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for BRP Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $150.08 million and the highest is $163.66 million. BRP Group reported sales of $54.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 188.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full-year sales of $518.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $503.78 million to $533.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $697.46 million, with estimates ranging from $607.27 million to $739.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BRP Group.

Separately, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of BRP Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of BRP traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.00. The stock had a trading volume of 194,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.28. BRP Group has a 12-month low of $8.96 and a 12-month high of $33.56.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRP Group (BRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit