$156.04 Million in Sales Expected for BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) will post sales of $156.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for BRP Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $150.08 million and the highest is $163.66 million. BRP Group reported sales of $54.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 188.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full-year sales of $518.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $503.78 million to $533.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $697.46 million, with estimates ranging from $607.27 million to $739.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BRP Group.

Get BRP Group alerts:

Separately, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of BRP Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of BRP traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.00. The stock had a trading volume of 194,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.28. BRP Group has a 12-month low of $8.96 and a 12-month high of $33.56.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRP Group (BRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.