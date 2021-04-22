1,906,164 Shares in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,906,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,610,000. Norges Bank owned 1.13% of Momo as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOMO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Momo during the first quarter worth approximately $3,130,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Momo by 2.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Momo by 31.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 43,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 10,467 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momo in the third quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp boosted its position in shares of Momo by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 30,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 14,573 shares during the period. 50.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MOMO. Citigroup raised Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Momo from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.10 to $19.30 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $14.75 on Thursday. Momo Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $24.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day moving average of $15.29.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Momo had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 15.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Momo Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

