$192.52 Million in Sales Expected for Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) to post sales of $192.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $195.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $190.00 million. Ribbon Communications posted sales of $157.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full-year sales of $927.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $925.00 million to $930.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $976.77 million, with estimates ranging from $972.00 million to $981.54 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ribbon Communications.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a negative return on equity of 34.72%. The business had revenue of $244.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.82 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ribbon Communications from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, EVP Sam Bucci sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $66,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,972.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBBN. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Ribbon Communications by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 86,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Ribbon Communications by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,733 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Ribbon Communications by 2.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ribbon Communications stock opened at $8.05 on Thursday. Ribbon Communications has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day moving average is $6.94.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ribbon Communications (RBBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.