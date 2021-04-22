1inch Trading 17.7% Lower This Week (1INCH)

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. One 1inch coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.14 or 0.00009397 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 1inch has a total market capitalization of $804.85 million and $178.27 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 1inch has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00073041 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00020169 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $407.30 or 0.00745043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.52 or 0.00096078 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,455.23 or 0.08149584 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00050637 BTC.

1inch Coin Profile

1inch (1INCH) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2020. 1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,671,623 coins. 1inch’s official Twitter account is @1inchExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 1inch is 1inch.exchange/#

According to CryptoCompare, “The independent board of the 1inch Foundation has released 1INCH, a governance and utility token. The 1inch Foundation intends to support the adoption of the 1INCH token via the permissionless and decentralized 1inch Network.The 1INCH token will be used to govern all 1inch Network protocols, taking governance in the DeFi space to a new level. Instant governance is a new kind of governance where the community can participate, benefit and vote for specific protocol settings without any barrier to entry. The key feature of the 1inch Liquidity Protocol version 2 is the price impact fee. This is a fee that grows with price slippage to ensure that liquidity providers and 1INCH token stakers earn significantly more on volatility. “

1inch Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1inch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1inch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

